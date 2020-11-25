SABC suspends retrenchments until the end of December
The SABC has extended the suspension of staff retrenchments at the public broadcaster until the end of December.
It said on Tuesday the suspension of retrenchments would enable additional consultations to be held.
“This decision followed further engagements with organised labour and other stakeholders,” it said.
“During this period, the SABC management and its employees will jointly work with all participating parties to further review the proposed structures with the intent to ensure they are optimal and enabling to achieve the public mandate of the SABC.”
The broadcaster said it would also use the time to engage in further “mediated sessions” with an independent labour expert to explore alternative options to minimise the impact of retrenchments.
“The issued redundancy letters will also be extended by the same period. The section 189 process has not been terminated. The SABC remains committed to a fair and transparent process.”
TimesLIVE understands that as part of the suspension of the retrenchment process until year-end, agreements were reached. These include:
- that a mediator be appointed to mediate the process;
- a skills audit and retraining must be considered;
- court processes and protests and strike action will be suspended; and
- retrenchments will only be considered as the "very last" option.
Communications ministry spokesperson Mish Molakeng confirmed these conditions were part of the agreement reached after a meeting with the ministers of communications and digital technologies and employment and labour, the SABC board and its executive, and organised labour.
"We have no doubt a way forward will be found, given that all parties met in good faith and demonstrated commitment towards finding a solution," said Molakeng.
TimesLIVE
