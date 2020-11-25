SA passes 21,000 Covid-19 deaths, as daily positivity rate stays above 12%

Health ministry confirms 2,493 new cases in the past 24 hours from 20,288 tests — a positivity rate of 12.2%

SA's Covid-19 positivity rate was again above the 10% benchmark on Tuesday, as the health ministry confirmed 2,493 new cases in the past 24 hours from 20,288 tests.



This translates to a positivity rate of 12.2%...

