Police ask for help finding killers of Helenvale couple

Port Elizabeth police urgently seek the assistance of the community in tracing suspects who allegedly murdered a Helenvale couple during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that between 12.15am and 12.30am residents of Elk Street, Helenvale heard the sound of gunfire

She said no-one in the area went out to investigate as they feared for their own safety.

At about 3.30am the owner of a house in Elk Street found the bodies of Mark Damons, 50, and his girlfriend Tersia Malgas, 42, on her veranda.

Both Damons and Malgas had a single gunshot wound to the head, Naidu said.

It is alleged Damons lived one house away from where their bodies were found.

“It is suspected that Damons’ takkies were taken,” Naidu said.

According to Naidu the motive for the killing as well as the suspects are unknown at this stage.

She said the incident was not suspected to be gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det-Sgt Mario Malgas on 082-442-1816 or Gelvandale SAPS on 041-402-2050 or their nearest police station.

