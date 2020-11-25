Joburg rapist who blackmailed victims with naked pics sentenced to life in jail

A 36-year-old man who raped multiple women and filmed their private parts in an attempt to blackmail and silence them was slapped with three life terms and an additional 134 years behind bars.

Percy Matimba Chauke of Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, was sentenced in the high court on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said Chauke was found guilty on nine counts of rape, six counts of robbery and one charge of theft.

The crimes were committed between May 2016 and July 2017.

“Chauke would target unemployed women and lure them with the false pretence of employment. He would convince them he was taking them to a prospective recruiter’s place and point out a place with a thoroughfare that passes through an open veld,” said Mjonondwana.