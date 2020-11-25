Covid-19 delays trial of man accused of raping daughter

The trial of a Uitenhage father accused of raping his teenage daughter over a two-year period was postponed in the Port Elizabeth high court on Wednesday due to Covid-19 concerns.



The 47-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect his daughter’s identity, is accused of raping the then 13-year-old in the home they shared with her mother and siblings between 2015 and 2016...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.