Charity drive revs up with hot wheels giveaway

Custom VW to be raffled in memory of car enthusiast’s mom who died of cancer

PREMIUM

Imagine spending thousands of rand and as much time painstakingly fine-tuning one of your dream cars, only to give it away once you are done.



That is exactly what Makhanda resident and car enthusiast Kurt Solomon has done in an effort to raise funds for charity with his award-winning wide-bodied Golf being raffled off soon...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.