Workers storm municipal official’s office over ‘danger pay’ demand

Angry over the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s non commitment on whether the city would fork out R7,000 Covid-19 danger allowance to at least 6,000 workers — something that would cost taxpayers R42m — Samwu-affiliated workers took their fight to municipal bosses on Monday.



About 100 workers stormed corporate services acting executive director Nosipho Xhego’s office in Kwantu Towers, demanding answers as to when the city would fork out the money...

