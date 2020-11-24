Traditional leaders urged to close initiation schools to curb the spread of Covid-19

The government has once again urged traditional leaders to help its efforts in arresting the spread of Covid-19 by suspending initiations.

On Monday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) deputy minister Obed Bapela said while the department acknowledges the importance of this tradition, the safety of initiates is paramount.

Initiations in SA take place in June and December but were suspended in March when SA went on lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“In recent weeks we have seen cluster spikes of infections in numerous areas across the country signalling the dreaded possibility of a resurgence.

“In light of this, the country has to take the necessary precautions to curtail any potential of exposing initiates to conditions that might place them in vulnerable positions with respect to contracting the coronavirus.