Shepherd Bushiri says rape charges are part of a police plot to tarnish him

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has come out guns blazing over reports that three warrants of arrest related to rape charges have been issued against him.

In a statement, he said the warrants were part of a plot by police officers who wanted to tarnish his name. He said he was a revered man of God, a husband and a father who understood that rape was an abominable crime which went against everything that he stood for and believed in.

Bushiri said he was not shocked nor surprised about the reports of the warrants of arrests, and labelled them as part of a larger crusade to persecute him in the media by a team of the “same white police officers”, notably from the Hawks.