Serial rape accused still not fit to return to court

An accused serial rapist who allegedly used Facebook to lure his victims to secluded areas around Motherwell where he would rape and rob them did not appear in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday as he was still receiving medical treatment after an assault in custody.

Thembinkosi Ngcolomba, 33, has failed to appear for the continuation of his trial since November 12 following an alleged prison brawl which left him with injuries that required hospitalisation.

On Tuesday, defence attorney Khaya Saziwa told the court his client was taken to Livingstone Hospital on Monday and was still receiving medical treatment for unspecified injuries.

It is alleged Ngcolomba was assaulted while being held at St Albans correctional facility following a dispute with prison officials.

The exact nature of the dispute is unknown but a source said Ngcolomba had to be restrained by prison officials after becoming unco-operative and aggressive.

At the start of his trial, Ngcolomba pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of rape, nine of trafficking persons for the purpose of sexual exploitation and seven of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

It is alleged Ngcolomba would use an alias on the “Umfula Wothando” (River of Love) Facebook page to lure his victims.

On Tuesday, Saziwa asked the court to postpone the case to Friday as Ngcolomba needed to be assessed by a prisons doctor on Thursday.

