SABC suspends retrenchments until December

The SABC has extended the suspension of staff retrenchments at the public broadcaster until the end of December.

The SABC said on Tuesday the suspension of retrenchments would enable additional consultations to be held.

“This decision followed further engagements with organised labour and other stakeholders,” it saidt.

“During this period, the SABC management and its employees will jointly work with all participating parties to further review the proposed structures with the intent to ensure they are optimal and enabling to achieve the public mandate of the SABC.”

The broadcaster said it would also use the time to engage in further “mediated sessions” with an independent labour expert to explore alternative options to minimise the impact of retrenchments.

“The issued redundancy letters will also be extended by the same period. The section 189 process has not been terminated. The SABC remains committed to a fair and transparent process.”

TimesLIVE