Education department confirms leak of matric science paper

In a statement on Monday night, basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said that the Council of Education Ministers met to “consider the implications of the latest developments with the leak of the mathematics paper 2 and the physical science paper 2".

“This follows reports that a physical sciences paper 2 had been leaked and circulated before the commencement of the examination earlier this [Monday] morning. The reported leak of physics 2 comes after the department asked the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, the Hawks, to investigate an earlier incident involving maths last week.

“The investigations are at an advanced stage and details on the progress of the probe will be made public at the right time. Areas of possible weakness have been identified,” the statement read.

He added that the council considered several options to further protect the exams but for security reasons these would not be divulged.

“Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said, “We want to reassure the public that we are hard at work to ensure that we protect the examinations. The Hawks have been helpful in working with us and there are encouraging developments coming from their side.”

TimesLIVE is in possession of screenshots of the questions, which were allegedly posted on a WhatsApp group hours before the paper was written at 9am. The screenshots reflect that they were posted at 5.10am.