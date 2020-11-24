Baakens alien clearing mega-project a step closer

Aim to clear exotic vegetation and restore valley ecosystem while creating jobs, new revenue streams

PREMIUM

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and the metro are discussing a landmark request for tenders that could see the launch of a mega-project to clear the Baakens Valley of alien vegetation and link it to skills and job creation.



The Baakens restoration plan tender document, once approved, could see the eradication of thousands of tons of water-sapping alien vegetation and the material used to manufacture a range of products including charcoal, furniture, building timber, firewood, garden mulch and wood pulp for paper...

