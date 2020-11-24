News

Baakens alien clearing mega-project a step closer

Aim to clear exotic vegetation and restore valley ecosystem while creating jobs, new revenue streams

PREMIUM
By Guy Rogers - 24 November 2020

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and the metro are discussing a landmark request for tenders that could see the launch of a mega-project to clear the Baakens Valley of alien vegetation and link it to skills and job creation.

The Baakens restoration plan tender document, once approved, could see the eradication of thousands of tons of water-sapping alien vegetation and the material used to manufacture a range of products including charcoal, furniture, building timber, firewood, garden mulch and wood pulp for paper...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
On the money trail

Most Read

X