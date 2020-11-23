Uitenhage social worker in the running for SA public servant award

The ability to devote himself to honesty, integrity, and always striving to go beyond the call of duty have seen Uitenhage social worker Unathi Filita being named among the country’s best public servants for 2020.



Filita, 40, is among five individuals vying for top honours in the annual Integrity Icon awards run by the Accountability Lab...

