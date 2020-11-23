More than 300,000 pupils may have 'dropped out' of primary school during pandemic

More than 300,000 pupils have potentially dropped out of primary schools across SA over a six-month period during the lockdown.

This was confirmed by basic education minister Angie Motshekga in response to questions in the National Assembly by DA MP Nomsa Tarabella-Marchesi.

KwaZulu-Natal had the highest number of suspected dropouts at 126,553, followed by the Western Cape with 114,588, Gauteng with 55,571, the Northern Cape with 10,290 and Eastern Cape with 8,153.

It's believed that 5,482 pupils may have dropped out in the Free State and 4,390 in Mpumalanga. The least affected provinces were Limpopo with 800 and North West with 370.