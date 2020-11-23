Former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca dies in car crash

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca, who had recently been released to play for AmaZulu, has been killed in a vehicle accident in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

A traffic officer, not authorised to speak to the media, confirmed the news to TimesLIVE.

“It happened near Fairbreeze on the N2. A woman had been driving a white BMW. The male passenger was flung from the vehicle and was pronounced dead upon arrival of paramedics. The driver is currently in a critical condition and was transported to hospital.”

The crash occurred early on Monday.