UDM deputy national chair, Eastern Cape MPL Mncedisi Filtane dies

United Democratic Movement deputy national chairperson and member of the Eastern Cape provincial legislature Mncedisi Filtane has died.

UDM president Bantu Holomisa confirmed Filtane’s passing on Sunday morning.

In his statement Holomisa said Filtane was admitted to hospital on Friday with low oxygen level due to Covid-19 related complications .

“We lost a gentleman and a father.

“At this time we extend our sympathies to his wife, children and family as we gather them in our prayers and thoughts,” Holomisa said.