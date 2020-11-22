UDM deputy national chair, Eastern Cape MPL Mncedisi Filtane dies
United Democratic Movement deputy national chairperson and member of the Eastern Cape provincial legislature Mncedisi Filtane has died.
UDM president Bantu Holomisa confirmed Filtane’s passing on Sunday morning.
In his statement Holomisa said Filtane was admitted to hospital on Friday with low oxygen level due to Covid-19 related complications .
“We lost a gentleman and a father.
“At this time we extend our sympathies to his wife, children and family as we gather them in our prayers and thoughts,” Holomisa said.
Tragedy has struck: UDM Deputy Chairperson &MPL, Mncedisi Filtane has passed away this morning due to Covid-19.— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) November 22, 2020
We are terribly shocked by this loss as we now try to console the Filtane family.
May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/vjDSSum9ll
Between 2014 and 2019 as a member of the national assembly, Filtane worked with various committees including rural development and land reform, public works, and powers and privileges of parliament.
Filtane's death comes just days after UDM member and former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani was laid to rest.
Bobani, 52, died at St George’s Hospital on November 11, after spending the previous three weeks fighting for his life on a ventilator after contracting Covid-19.
