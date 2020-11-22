Man held for illegal possession of firearm

Members of the Port Elizabeth K9 Unit arrested a 38-year-old man at the weekend after he was caught in illegal possession of a firearm.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said police received information on four suspicious men walking in Stanford Road with firearms on Saturday at about 12.30am.

“The four males fitting the description were spotted near a garage in Stanford Road.

“On searching them, one male was found in possession of a 9mm pistol, magazine and nine rounds of ammunition,” Naidu said.

The firearm had not been reported as stolen, she said.

The man is expected to appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

HeraldLIVE