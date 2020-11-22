KZN rapist who terrorised the women of Pinetown gets six life sentences

He would promise them a job, and instead, they would end up brutally raped and robbed of their possessions. Now, 25-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man Tumelo Khiba can no longer terrorise the women of Pinetown. Instead, he will be sitting behind bars after receiving six life terms and an additional 35 years in the Pinetown regional court on Friday.

Between October 2016 and January 2017, Khiba lured several unsuspecting victims — all aged between 17 and 23 — with the promise of casual work. He would then drag them into the bushes near Manors outside Pinetown where he would rape and rob them.

These details came to light in the court this week, but Khiba’s activities had carried on up to this year and he was finally apprehended. On January 10, he asked a 17-year-old to accompany him to the shops to buy a uniform for his daughter. From there, he carried on with his usual modus operandi. He took her into the bushes, raped her, and took her phone and cash.