Appeal for help to identify teenager’s body

Port Elizabeth police are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the next of kin of a teenager who was murdered on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said at about 8.15pm Bethelsdorp police detectives responded to a report of a body lying in the bushes between Kroneberg Street, Ext 21 and Hibiscus Street, Ext 31, Bethelsdorp.

“The body of a 19-year-old male was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his head.

“He is unknown by the residents in that area,” Naidu said.

The teenager was clad in green check pyjama pants, red and navy Fila track jacket, a Redbat golf T-shirt, black Dakota shoes and a blue surgical mask.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown at this stage and the suspects are also unknown.

Anyone who can assist the police in identifying the teenager or might know his next of kin is asked to contact detective warrant officer Johnny du Toit at SAPS Bethelsdorp on 082-442-1667 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

