The shooting of unborn Jenna-May shocked the world – Now David Best wants parole
David Best now remorseful, but ex-girlfriend still too traumatised to speak at hearing
David Best, the man who orchestrated the killing of his own baby while still in her mother’s womb and mere weeks before she was due to be born, has applied for parole after serving just 14 years of his 21-year sentence.
The brutal 2006 attack and killing made international headlines...
