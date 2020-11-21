East London beachfront roadworks to be completed for holidays

Bad weather delays construction, extending business, traffic disruptions

PREMIUM

The chaotic road repairs to East London’s beachfront and through-road are behind schedule by at least three weeks.



But the new roads will be unveiled on time in mid-December before the festive season, promised Buffalo City Metro Development Agency (BCMDA) spokesperson Oyama Makalima...

