Alleged truck hijacker arrested in Kwanobuhle

Port Elizabeth police arrested a 30-year-old man on charges of armed robbery and hijacking on Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said it is alleged two constables were on their way to work at about 5:45am when community members stopped them in Makapa Street, Kwanobuhle and informed them about a bread truck being robbed nearby.

“The truck was stopped and on questioning the driver, who was still seated in the truck, they saw that something was amiss,” Naidu said.

As the driver and alleged hijacker got out the truck the police officers noticed a 9mm pistol on the floor of the truck.

The man was found in possession of a substantial amount of cash, one round of ammunition and two cellphones, Naidu said.

The man was detained on a charge of truck jacking, armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to Naidu two passengers who were in the truck earlier were held at gunpoint and left at the side of the road in Nyanda Street, Kwanobuhle.

“The driver was then forced to drive to eight other shops and at the ninth shop, the suspect went inside and also robbed the owner of his two cellphones and cash,” Naidu said.

The 30-year-old man is expected to appear in the Kwanobuhle magistrates court on Monday.