Zandisile Qupe, Chippa Ngcolomba among nine arrested for IPTS fraud

Zandisile Qupe, a top advisor to Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane was one of nine people arrested by the Hawks in Port Elizabeth on Friday.



Former Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor and MPL Chippa Ngcolomba was also arrested...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.