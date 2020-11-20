WATCH | Nine trucks petrol-bombed on N3 and R103 in Gauteng, police hunt for perps

Police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators who allegedly petrol-bombed nine trucks on the N3 and R103 near Heidelberg on Thursday night.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said preliminary investigations revealed that a white Toyota Quantum and a black VW vehicle, both with unknown registrations, had blocked the road. Then a number of trucks caught fire after petrol-bombs were allegedly thrown at them.

This occurred at about 8.30pm on Thursday.

“Seven trucks were torched on the N3 between Heidelberg and Vosloorus while two trucks were set alight on the R103.”