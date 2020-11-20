WATCH | Ivory Park teen chats to David Beckham

Not many South Africans can say they have done what 18-year-old Sebabatso Nchepe has done.

The matric pupil from Ivory Park informal settlement in Gauteng has had a one-on-one conversation with David Beckham.

The two chatted like old friends via Zoom earlier this month as part of the UN Children's Fund (Unicef) commemoration of World Children's Day.

As an ambassador for Techno Girl, a programme that encourages girls to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics, Nchepe was chosen to interact with the legendary former English footballer, who is a Unicef goodwill ambassador.

“I was so excited. It was such an honouring experience as the legendary David Beckham took time out of his busy schedule to speak to me,” Nchepe told TimesLIVE on Friday.