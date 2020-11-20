WATCH | Man beaten by EFF supporters in Brackenfell

Chaos then ensued for a third time on Friday as protesters responded to stun grenades, water cannon and teargas with a volley of rocks.

EFF leaders were forced to hide behind speakers as they ducked for cover.

The man ended up on his knees, raising his hands to the sky and shouting, "God! God! God! I don't want to fight any more".

He was then escorted into a police van and appeared to have been taken into safe custody.