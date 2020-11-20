WATCH | Man beaten by EFF supporters in Brackenfell
During a speech by EFF Secretary General Marshall Dlamini in Brackenfell on November 20 2020, a white man entered the EFF protest against alleged racism at Brackenfell high school. The man was subsequently assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters using fists, bottles and sjamboks.
A man was assaulted by dozens of EFF members on Friday after he moved forward through a crowd to address the party's secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini.
The man, dressed in cycling gear, tried to address Dlamini at the climax of a rousing speech outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town's northern suburbs.
Dlamini asked him: "What is your problem? What is your f****** problem?", then one demonstrator pushed the main in the back before a group set on him.
The man's intervention came as Dlamini said he was giving the police one hour to return an EFF beret he claimed was stolen when demonstrators were attacked by counter-protesters.
EFF marshals attempted to rescue the man, who was wearing cycling pants and a shirt which read “create not hate”, then police used stun grenades to disperse the crowd.
This is what it is like being tear-gassed at the Brackenfell EFF protest. #EFFInBrackenfell #EFFInBrackenfell #EFFRedFriday pic.twitter.com/NeTsPWbveR— 𝕬𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞 𝕸𝖔𝖑𝖞𝖓𝖊𝖆𝖚𝖝 (@AJGMolyneaux) November 20, 2020
Chaos then ensued for a third time on Friday as protesters responded to stun grenades, water cannon and teargas with a volley of rocks.
EFF leaders were forced to hide behind speakers as they ducked for cover.
The man ended up on his knees, raising his hands to the sky and shouting, "God! God! God! I don't want to fight any more".
He was then escorted into a police van and appeared to have been taken into safe custody.
EFF have arrived in numbers. After a run in with police (there's water canons here) they assemble in the road. Police are trying to maintain order here in Brackenfell. About 500 EFF supporters here. @TimesLIVE @SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/UBBYG5Udy8— 𝕬𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞 𝕸𝖔𝖑𝖞𝖓𝖊𝖆𝖚𝖝 (@AJGMolyneaux) November 20, 2020
Before stone-throwing forced media to retreat, the man told TimesLIVE he wanted to address EFF leader Julius Malema and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Dlamini was speaking about the evils of white racism after a two-week row over a matric function attended only by white pupils at Brackenfell High.
An earlier protest at the school by the EFF ended in running battles after residents of the suburb and parents at the school started beating up the demonstrators.
