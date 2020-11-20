The Herald journalists scoop national award

The Herald reporters Michael Kimberley and Nomazima Nkosi have scooped the prestigious politics category award in the national Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards.

The big win was announced at a ceremony attended by Vodacom SA corporate affairs chief officer Takalani Netshitenzhe on Friday evening.

Netshitenzhe said the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards (VJOYs) sought to pay tribute to outstanding journalism.

“We are proud that the VJOYs have become one of SA’s most prestigious journalism awards.

"We believe that they will only continue to grow in importance as a means to recognise excellence in journalism, while at the same time affirming our commitment to freedom of expression and freedom of the media, which are some of the pillars of our democracy,” Netshitenzhe said.