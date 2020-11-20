News

Senekal men's case postponed to 2021

By Iavan Pijoos - 20 November 2020
Andre Pienaar was denied bail in the Senekal magistrate's court. He appealed the ruling in the high court in Bloemfontein and was granted bail of R15,000.
Andre Pienaar was denied bail in the Senekal magistrate's court. He appealed the ruling in the high court in Bloemfontein and was granted bail of R15,000.
Image: Alon Skuy

The case of André Pienaar and Stephanus Johannes Fourie, who were arrested for their alleged role in a fiery protest in the Free State, has been postponed to 2021.

Pienaar and Fourie appeared in the Senekal magistrate's court on Friday morning.

The matter has been postponed to March 1 next year for further investigation, Pienaar's lawyer Jacques Potgieter confirmed.

Pienaar was denied bail in the same court in October and approached the Bloemfontein high court to appeal that decision. The higher court ruled in his favour and granted him bail of R15,000.

The National Prosecuting Authority previously said that Fourie was also out on bail of R15,000.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

NMU team helps build robotic prosthetic hand
Zweli Mkhize visits Nelson Mandela Bay

Most Read

X