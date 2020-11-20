Nine arrested in connection with IPTS fraud granted bail
A string of municipal officials, politicians, businessmen and a lawyer have been granted bail of up to R100,000 in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.
The nine people were arrested by the Hawks in Port Elizabeth on Friday morning...
