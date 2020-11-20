Nelson Mandela Bay IPTS fraud arrests: What you need to know

PREMIUM

The nine people arrested by the Hawks in Port Elizabeth on Friday are no strangers to controversy and have made headlines in The Herald for years.



Their names crop up in statements, court orders and even books with dozens of allegations made againt them for their involvement in the alleged looting of the city's Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS)...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.