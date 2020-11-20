Mongameli Bobani laid to rest as fraud co-accused appear in court

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani is one of the 10 people accused of corruption in relation to money syphoned from the beleaguered IPTS bus system.



Nine people were arrested on Friday morning, appearing in court at roughly the same time that Bobani's funeral started. ..

