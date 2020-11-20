March against rampant violence and crime

Religious, traditional leaders join call for authorities to act

The Eastern Cape branch of Sanco took to the streets on Friday morning to call for an end to several issues ranging from gender-based violence to attacks on emergency services workers in Nelson Mandela Bay.



The organisation, alongside religious and traditional leaders, held a peaceful march from the Sydenham showgrounds to the Mount Road police station, where a detailed memorandum of demands was delivered...

