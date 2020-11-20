JUST IN | Politicians, lawyer among group arrested for IPTS fraud
At least nine people have been arrested by the Hawks in Port Elizabeth in connection with millions of rand siphoned from the beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS).
The accused, including a string of top politicians and a lawyer, were asked to hand themselves over at the Mount Road police station at 7am on Friday...
