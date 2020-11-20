Ford SA’s R7.8m engine donation a huge boost for technical schools

Technical schools across the country are set to benefit from a R7.8m donation of engines and gearboxes from the Ford Port Elizabeth engine plant — something basic education deputy minister Dr Reginah Mhaule said would help the government reach its education goals.



Mhaule launched the programme at Otto du Plessis High School in Algoa Park, Port Elizabeth, on Thursday...

