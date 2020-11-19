Zuma's application for Zondo's recusal dismissed

Deputy chief justice and chair of the commission of inquiry into state capture Raymond Zondo has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's application for his recusal.



Zondo said Zuma has failed to meet the test for a recusal which was set by the Constitutional Court in a matter involving the former SA Rugby Football Union president Louis Luyt...

