News

Three die, 50 injured during violent storm

20 villages in OR Tambo district devastated by high winds, heavy rain

PREMIUM
By Ziyanda Zweni and Sikho Ntshobane - 19 November 2020

A killer “tornado” that swept through the OR Tambo district on Tuesday night claimed at least three lives and injured dozens of others as homes, schools and places of worship fell to pieces in the high winds and punishing rain.

An eight-year-old girl in Mhlontlo municipality was crushed to death  when her home collapsed around her. The same fate befell two women from Mthatha...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

NMU team helps build robotic prosthetic hand
Zweli Mkhize visits Nelson Mandela Bay

Most Read

X