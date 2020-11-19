Three die, 50 injured during violent storm
20 villages in OR Tambo district devastated by high winds, heavy rain
A killer “tornado” that swept through the OR Tambo district on Tuesday night claimed at least three lives and injured dozens of others as homes, schools and places of worship fell to pieces in the high winds and punishing rain.
An eight-year-old girl in Mhlontlo municipality was crushed to death when her home collapsed around her. The same fate befell two women from Mthatha...
