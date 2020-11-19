Shark experts back call to weigh up fishing

Panel says orcas likely caused great whites to flee Western Cape coast

A report by a panel of shark experts has endorsed the Port Elizabeth-based Save our Sharks SA campaign’s call for swifter implementation of research findings and a clampdown on illegal fishing.



However, the panel has disagreed with the campaign’s concern that the longline shark fishing industry is driving the white shark — key to the marine tourism industry — out of South African waters...

