Shark experts back call to weigh up fishing
Panel says orcas likely caused great whites to flee Western Cape coast
A report by a panel of shark experts has endorsed the Port Elizabeth-based Save our Sharks SA campaign’s call for swifter implementation of research findings and a clampdown on illegal fishing.
However, the panel has disagreed with the campaign’s concern that the longline shark fishing industry is driving the white shark — key to the marine tourism industry — out of South African waters...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.