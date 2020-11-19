Man jailed for life after raping child and giving her R20 for snacks

A 34-year-old man from Makanye in Limpopo was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday for raping a child neighbour.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provincial spokesperson Mashudu Malabu-Dzhangi said the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was sentenced at the Mankweng regional court.

Malabu-Dzhangi said the child was raped in March 2019 after being sent to a shop by her mother.

“The victim did not come back until it became late and people started looking for her. The victim came back with a R20 note and she reported that it was given to her by the accused after he raped her.”