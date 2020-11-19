Man, 40, arrested after teenager raped

A 40-year-old Kwazakhele man was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged the teenager was walking in Vuku Street, New Brighton, at about 1.30pm looking for work when she came across the suspect.

She reportedly asked the man if he knew anyone who needed a domestic worker.

“The suspect informed her that his sister was looking for someone to assist with their sick mother.

“He took the [teenager] to his flat and told her to wait for his sister, who was on her way home,” Naidu said.

It is alleged that once in the flat the man closed the door, threatened the teenager with a knife and raped her.

“She managed to escape, ran home and reported the matter.

“A case was opened at SAPS New Brighton,” Naidu said.

She said members of the Motherwell family violence and child protection and sexual offences unit, assisted by the Port Elizabeth K9 unit, arrested the suspect at his house in Siwili Street, Kwazakhele at about 10pm.

“Every human being has the fundamental right not to experience violence or any other form of violation, especially crimes against vulnerable women and children,” Naidu said.

“Therefore, every effort must be made to trace and arrest perpetrators of such crimes.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

