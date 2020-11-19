Kabega Park police station closed after Covid-19 scare

The Kabega Park police station in Nelson Mandela Bay has been closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the station would operate from other areas during decontamination including:

Part of the Community Service Centre (CSC) would operate from the satellite station at Rocklands with response attendance and serious crime dockets opened at the satellite station.

The other part of the CSC would operate from the SAPS information desk at the Baywest Shopping Centre. Affidavits, accident reports and permit applications can be done during the day and at Rocklands in the evening.

The station’s phone lines have also been temporarily suspended. The Rocklands satellite station is available on 041-955-5710 and the information desk at Baywest is also available as is Col Tony Nomdoe on 082-303-0504 and Lt Col Deon Hattingh on 079-899-9031.

It is expected that the station will be operational again on Saturday after 6pm.