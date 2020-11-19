Nelson Mandela Bay urged to come clean on Covid-19 spending
Councillors want answers on spending of R8m to sanitise public areas while most people were at home during lockdown
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality spent millions of rand sanitising pavements, beach parking lots, streets and taxi ranks during the hard national lockdown while most people were locked up inside their homes.
The city battled to account at a public health portfolio committee meeting on Tuesday — the first since March 2 — for the Covid-19 spending, revealing only that almost R8m had been paid to three companies during levels five to two of the lockdown which restricted people’s movements...
