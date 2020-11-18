WATCH LIVE | Angie Motshekga briefs media after exam leak
Note: The livestream is expected to start at 12pm
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is expected to brief the media on Wednesday after a leak of the matric mathematics 2 exam on Monday.
The department said the paper was leaked hours before pupils sat for the exam, and the culprits were in Limpopo and Gauteng.
Motshekga's office said she convened an urgent Council of Education Ministers meeting on Tuesday to receive an update on the ongoing matric exams from MECs.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.