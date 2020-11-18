Shepherd and Mary Bushiri taken into custody in Malawi

Rainbow Television Malawi reported on Wednesday that Malawian police officers raided the fugitive’s home in Lilongwe and took the couple into custody.

Unconfirmed reports from Times 360 Malawi‚ quoting police officers from that country‚ said that 15 police officers were involved in the arrest of Bushiri which occurred during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

This comes as SA's elite crime fighting unit the Hawks on Wednesday confirmed that a second warrant of arrest had been issued for them after their failure to appear before the Pretoria High Court.

