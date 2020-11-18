Roland Williams back in court, cannot afford lawyer
For more than a year Roland Williams, a former communications director at the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, allegedly defaulted on his sentence agreement to repay the insurance firm he had defrauded an amount of R3,500 a month — and now, he appears to be so down and out, he says he cannot afford a lawyer.
Facing serious repercussions, including the prospect of spending the next four years in jail should he be found guilty of having breached the terms of his sentence, Williams was given until December 1 to finalise an application for Legal Aid SA representation...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.