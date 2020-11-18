News

R43m dairy investment yields barely any milk

By Michael Kimberley - 18 November 2020

Holy cow!

R43m has been invested in an Eastern Cape dairy farm since 2014 — and it is able to produce only about 350 litres of milk a day...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation: 11 November 2020
Justice delayed is just denied

Most Read

X