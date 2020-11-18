Bay’s water depot temporarily closed due to Covid-19

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has announced the temporary closure of the city’s water division distribution depot because of “Covid-19 incidents”.

In a statement, the city said the depot would be temporarily closed for decontamination and was expected to be reopened on Friday.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said all workers in the distribution section of the depot would have to quarantine.

“All employees with symptoms will be referred for testing,” he said.

He said a skeleton team would be put in place to deal with leaks and burst pipes, but only major incidents would be attended to.

“We humbly ask that residents bare with us as this will affect service delivery,” he said.

