News

Bay’s water depot temporarily closed due to Covid-19

By Herald Reporter - 18 November 2020
Nelson Mandela Bay’s water depot is expected to reopen on Friday after being decontaminated
COVID CONCERNS: Nelson Mandela Bay’s water depot is expected to reopen on Friday after being decontaminated
Image: KTSDESIGN/123RF

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has announced the temporary closure of the city’s water division distribution depot because of  “Covid-19 incidents”.

In a statement, the city said the depot would be temporarily closed for decontamination and was expected to be reopened on Friday.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said all workers in the distribution section of the depot would have to quarantine.

“All employees with symptoms will be referred for testing,”  he said.

He said a skeleton team would be put in place to deal with leaks and burst pipes, but only major incidents would be attended to.

“We humbly ask that residents bare with us as this will affect service delivery,” he said. 

HeraldLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zweli Mkhize visits Nelson Mandela Bay
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation: 11 November 2020

Most Read

X