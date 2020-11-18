Omotoso case now held up by Covid-19 quarantine
Judgment in the application by sex-pest accused Timothy Omotoso to have the testimony of two state witnesses struck off the court record will only be delivered next week, after it emerged that counsel for the state had been placed in self-quarantine.
The Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Tuesday that a member of the prosecution team had tested positive for Covid-19, prompting all three prosecutors on the case to quarantine and get tested...
