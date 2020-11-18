My courage failed me — grieving mom
Witness to son’s murder initially too scared to speak up
“If you are a main witness in a case they come back and will kill you. I was scared of what would happen if people heard what I had to say.”
These were the words of a bereaved Bethelsdorp mother who watched as her 20-year-old son, Austin, and his friend were gunned down metres from her home in Hibiscus Street...
