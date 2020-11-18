Bobani’s life celebrated in song and dance

Bittersweet send-off for former Bay mayor at memorial service

PREMIUM

In a fitting tribute to the late live-wire politician Mongameli Bobani, scores of mourners celebrated his life through song and dance on Tuesday.



Political opponents and UDM supporters attended a drive-past memorial service for the former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, with mourners dropping off flowers at his KwaMagxaki home...

